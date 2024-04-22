MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.74. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.41 and a 1 year high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.