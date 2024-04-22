Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 578,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,735. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

