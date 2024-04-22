Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.61. 2,312,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

