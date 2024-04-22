Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 529,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,428. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

