Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 19,666,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,122,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

