Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,524,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,850,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

