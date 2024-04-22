Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $974,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,139,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

