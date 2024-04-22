Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,242 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,292,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,037,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 241,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,738. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

