Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Up 1.6 %

FedEx stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.30. The company had a trading volume of 546,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,877. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.