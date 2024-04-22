Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,688. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

