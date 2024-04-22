Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,445,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,122,859. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

