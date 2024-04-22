Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.67. 1,637,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,674 shares of company stock worth $73,516,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

