Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after buying an additional 3,093,715 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after buying an additional 2,953,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $834,315,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of META stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.70. 14,030,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,109,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock valued at $666,506,318. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.