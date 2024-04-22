Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.98 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $53.98 million and $323,387.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,525,670 coins and its circulating supply is 35,908,672 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,525,670 with 35,908,672 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.49833237 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $314,529.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

