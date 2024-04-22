Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,188.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,577.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

