Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.62 and last traded at $107.29. 6,474,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,446,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

