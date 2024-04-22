MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $38.03

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $33.34. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 659,566 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 12.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

