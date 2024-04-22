Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE MCW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,646. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,465 shares of company stock worth $1,491,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

