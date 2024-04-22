Mizuho Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

