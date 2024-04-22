Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.73. 1,847,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,553,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.