Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

