Monument Capital Management Buys 279 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

EXP stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,909. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $272.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.04 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

