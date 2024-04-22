Monument Capital Management Has $2.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after buying an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

