Monument Capital Management Has $3.56 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $16.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.00. 14,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,497. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $552.36 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

