Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

