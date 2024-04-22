Monument Capital Management Purchases 92,661 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

