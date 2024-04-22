Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.48. 2,380,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

