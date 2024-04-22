Monument Capital Management Sells 1,602 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIZ. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

