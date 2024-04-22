Monument Capital Management Sells 177 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 59.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hubbell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.50 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.85.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

