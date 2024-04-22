Monument Capital Management Sells 2,227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.23. 1,437,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

