Monument Capital Management Sells 2,474 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 6,911,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
