Monument Capital Management Sells 2,474 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 6,911,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.