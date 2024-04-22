Monument Capital Management Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 368.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at $659,781,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FCFS traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $131.60. 91,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

