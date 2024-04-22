Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,367. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.