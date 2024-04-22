Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MS. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of MS opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,355 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,102. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 121,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

