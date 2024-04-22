Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. 646,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

