Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 1,336,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,037. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 404,211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 778,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

