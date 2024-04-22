Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of LFST stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 450,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,378. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.34.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

