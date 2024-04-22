MTY Food Group (MTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/16/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$46.98. 48,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
