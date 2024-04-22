MTY Food Group (MTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$46.98. 48,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

