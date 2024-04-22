Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

