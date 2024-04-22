Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $168.00 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Nano has a market cap of $168.00 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,527.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.59 or 0.00781016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00129252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00183353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00109275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.