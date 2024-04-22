National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %
National Western Life Group stock opened at $487.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.68. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.