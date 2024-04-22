National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $487.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.68. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.