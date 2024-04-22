NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.89 ($3.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.11) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.49) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 281.60 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 572.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,469.39%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.