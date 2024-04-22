Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,107.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00089407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00034643 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013379 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.