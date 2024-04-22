Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of PHAT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,723,989 shares of company stock worth $30,191,635. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.