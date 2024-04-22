Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,335. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.