Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $555.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.