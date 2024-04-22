New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $435.70 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $435,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.89. 2,602,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.