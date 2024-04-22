New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,678 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $246,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.53. 4,705,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.