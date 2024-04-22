New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 80,098 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.62. 2,082,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

