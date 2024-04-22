NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 0.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 21,697,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 55,724,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NIO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

